US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Doha on Saturday to witness a US troop withdrawal deal that could end the war in Afghanistan.



Pompeo arrived in Qatar’s capital on a flight from Washington after refueling in Germany, according to a pool report.



The signing ceremony between the United States and Taliban extremist group is set to take place in Doha on Saturday afternoon.



Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 12:25 - GMT 09:25