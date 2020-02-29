The World Health Organization (WHO) praised Kuwait for the measures the country has been taking to combat and contain the spread of coronavirus, an official from the organization said during a press conference.

Kuwait has reported 45 confirmed cases of the virus, most of whom are travelers who came from Iran.

The country has since closed off its borders with Tehran and evacuated its citizens from the country.

The WHO team arrived in Kuwait to assess the measures the country has been taking to help treat those infected, and protect its citizens and residents who are not.

The official will visit the hospital in which those infected with the virus have been quarantined and are under medical supervision to ensure that staff members are following the organization’s recommendations.

Read more:

Kuwaiti passengers arriving from Iran moved into quarantine in hotels

Saudi Arabia temporarily bars GCC citizens from Mecca, Medina over coronavirus

Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV



Kuwait advised its citizens to avoid traveling as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a health ministry official said early on Saturday.

“All those infected with coronavirus are in good health, in stable conditions, are being supervised by a medical team with a variety of specialties, and are receivinh the necessary health care,” she added.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 15:38 - GMT 12:38