Bahrain’s ministry of health reported on Sunday six new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infected patients to 47.

The six cases are five Bahraini citizens and a Saudi national who arrived in Bahrain on indirect flights from Iran, the ministry said in a tweet.

Bahrain taking precautionary measures

Bahrain has announced several precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including closing schools, a travel ban from Iran.

Bahrain suspended all private and public schools, universities, and nurseries across the kingdom for two weeks from February 25.

Bahrain is testing all citizens and residents who traveled to Iran in February in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry provided a hotline for those who have been to Iran this month to schedule test appointments, noting that all citizens and residents must comply with the implementation of all instructions and preventative measures issued by the ministry to ensure the safety of everyone, Bahrain News Agency reported.



Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 20:02 - GMT 17:02