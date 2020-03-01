Oman suspended on Sunday all Italian tourism flights to its Salala airport for a month amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the civil aviation authority said on Twitter.

However, the country will keep operating its flights between Milan and Muscat for Omani nationals and transfer passengers, it added.

Italy has reported 34 death from the coronavirus, and almost 1,700 cases.

There has been six reported cases of the virus in Oman, all of which involve travelers who came from Iran.

Oman and several other countries issued a travel ban on Iran to contain the outbreak.



