Qatar imposed on Sunday a temporary entrance restriction on all travelers coming from Egypt through intermediate points due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency QNA reported.



Qatar’s health ministry had confirmed earlier on Sunday two new coronavirus cases, brining the total number of infected patients to three.

The two Qatari individuals were evacuated from Iran on February 27 and have been under full quarantine, it said.

On Thursday, Egypt’s health ministry announced the “recovery” of the country’s only detected case.

Meanwhile, France said on Friday six travelers returning from Egypt had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and Canada reported a case of an 80-year-old man who had “travel history to Egypt”.

Cairo maintains it is currently coronavirus-free, and it is testing staff at the site where tourists later diagnosed with the novel coronavirus had stayed before returning to France, Egypt’s prime minister said Saturday.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 21:17 - GMT 18:17