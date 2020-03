Saudi Arabia is fully prepared for any potential coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, a health ministry spokesman said on Sunday during a press conference.

About 105,000 individuals seeking to perform Umrah left the Kingdom since Saudi temporarily suspended entry to Mecca on Thursday, a spokesman with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The ministry began fully supporting information centers in Mecca and Madinah in order for them to work at maximum capacity, according to the spokesman.

Saudi Arabia has prepared 25 hospitals to handle any coronavirus cases that might be detected. The Kingdom has not reported any cases of the virus so far.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15