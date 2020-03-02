Bahrain’s health ministry confirmed on Monday two new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infected patients in the country to 49 people, state news agency BNA reported.

“The two new cases had arrived in Bahrain International Airport through indirect flight from Iran, and they underwent all necessary testing in the designated hall at the airport to examine arrivals from coronavirus-affected countries,” BNA said citing the ministry’s statement.

“They were placed under preventative quarantine… And after showing symptoms of the virus they were tested and the results were positive. They were then transferred immediately to one of the quarantine and treatment centers and their condition is currently stable.”

Check out our dedicated coronavirus site here.

Bahrain taking precautionary measures

Bahrain has announced several precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including closing schools, a travel ban from Iran.

Bahrain suspended all private and public schools, universities, and nurseries across the kingdom for two weeks from February 25.

Bahrain is testing all citizens and residents who traveled to Iran in February in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

The Kingdom’s health ministry also provided a hotline for those who have been to Iran during February to schedule test appointments, noting that all citizens and residents must comply with the implementation of all instructions and preventative measures issued by the ministry to ensure the safety of everyone, state news agency BNA reported.

Read more:

Bahrain extends coronavirus flight ban to Dubai, Sharjah airports for 48 hours

Bahrain suspends all private, public schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears

Bahrain to test anyone who traveled to Iran in last month for coronavirus

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 21:32 - GMT 18:32