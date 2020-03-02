There have been 10 more cases of coronavirus found in Kuwait over the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry quoted on state TV.

Kuwait had previously reported a total of 46 coronavirus cases in the country. The majority of them arrived from Iran, which has suffered from the highest concentration of cases in the Middle East.

In response, Kuwait has joined several other Middle Eastern and Central Asian nations in closing its borders with Iran.

On Sunday, Kuwait’s ministry of health announced that it will test all travelers coming from Egypt and Syria via all airlines for the coronavirus both upon departure from the two countries and arrival in Kuwait, state news agency KUNA reported.

- Developing.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 10:22 - GMT 07:22