Kuwait’s ministry of health announced on Sunday that it will test all travelers coming from Egypt and Syria via all airlines for the coronavirus both upon departure from the two countries and arrival in Kuwait, state news agency KUNA reported.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustafa Redha, said the precautionary measures include not allowing passengers with high temperatures to board flights headed to Kuwait without a negative PCR test on the day of the flight and their body temperature returning to normal range.

Check out our dedicated coronavirus site here.

Kuwait confirmed on Sunday a new case of coronavirus, bringing the total to 46 people.

تعلن ⁧#وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة حالة جديدة ب ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID19 مرتبطة بالسفر إلى الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية ليصبح الإجمالي 46 حالة pic.twitter.com/kl3YGYSIyd — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) March 1, 2020

Travelers who don’t have high temperatures are required to fill a medical form and upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport their temperatures will be tested again at the airplane’s gate, Redha added.

If the passenger’s temperature is high, they will be taken to quarantine facilities for testing. If the result is positive, they will be quarantined in the specialized hospital, and if negative, they will be quarantined at home for 14 days with the medical authorities following up their case.

Read:

Kuwait stock market plunges over 10 pct on coronavirus fears

Qatar bans entry of visitors from Egypt via intermediate points over coronavirus

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case from Iran, total now 46: Ministry

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 23:40 - GMT 20:40