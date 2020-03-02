Oman implemented on Monday a travel ban on all visitors from countries where the coronavirus has spread, the foreign ministry said in a tweet.

“The concerned authorities stated that due to the rise rate of coronavirus infection in some countries, visitors to the Sultanate from countries where the coronavirus has spread will be banned from entering the country through all air, sea and land entry ports, as a precautionary measure,” the ministry said.

Check out our dedicated coronavirus site here.

The ministry did not specify the countries to which the travel ban applies.

There has been six reported cases of the virus in Oman, all of which involve travelers who came from Iran.

Oman on Friday banned the use of national identity cards for Omani nationals and GCC citizens to enter and exit the country as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Read:

Oman suspends tourism flights from Italy to its Salala airport

One person infected with coronavirus in Oman cured

Oman’s Khasab port suspends Iranian shipping on coronavirus fears: Authority

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 22:11 - GMT 19:11