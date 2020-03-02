Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday halting all exports of medical and laboratory products and equipment used to detect or prevent coronavirus infection via its land, sea and air ports.

The list of products and equipment is provided by the ministry of health and includes medical garments, protective full-body suits, protective eyeglasses, and medical face masks. The export ban applies to commercial quantities and amounts carried with individual travelers, the customs authority said in a tweet.

Travelers are allowed to carry such products with them so long as they do not exceed the amount needed for single use.

“This comes as an implementation of the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee concerned with following up the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.. for ensuring the safety of citizens and expatriates,” it added.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed any coronavirus infections, however, the Kingdom is fully prepared for any potential cases, a health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

He added that the Kingdom has prepared 25 hospitals and 8,000 beds to handle any coronavirus cases that might be detected.

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the temporary suspension of entry for individuals seeking to perform Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet's Mosque in Madina, as well as tourists traveling from countries where the coronavirus poses a risk as determined by the Kingdom’s health authorities.

Those countries are: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Macua, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Somalia, South Korea, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Yemen.

