Oman’s ministry of health confirmed on Tuesday six new cases of coronavirus in the country, raising the total number to 12, according to the ministry’s twitter account.
The ministry said in its statement that all new cases were related to travel to Iran, four are Iranian nationals and two are Bahraini citizens.
