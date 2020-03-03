Art Dubai on Tuesday announced that the 14th edition of the international art fair, scheduled for 25-28 March 2020, would be postponed, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads throughout the Arabian Gulf.
The UAE has already canceled or postponed several upcoming entertainment and sports events.
However, considering the importnace of the fair in promoting local and regional artists, Art Dubai has decided to hold a stage program tailored to the local cultural community, including existing fair program contributors and thought-leaders.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?