Art Dubai on Tuesday announced that the 14th edition of the international art fair, scheduled for 25-28 March 2020, would be postponed, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads throughout the Arabian Gulf.



The UAE has already canceled or postponed several upcoming entertainment and sports events.



However, considering the importnace of the fair in promoting local and regional artists, Art Dubai has decided to hold a stage program tailored to the local cultural community, including existing fair program contributors and thought-leaders.

The new format is planned to run on the same dates, and will present events, exhibitions, talks, and strands of the existing Art Dubai program. These will feature local and regional gallery presentations, Global Art Forum, Residents and Campus Art Dubai, said a press release from Art Dubai.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 14:20 - GMT 11:20