Kuwait’s civil aviation authority said on Tuesday that passengers from 10 countries including India, Turkey and Egypt must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus free.

Passengers who do not provide the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait, the aviation authority said on Twitter.

The Kuwaiti health ministry confirmed 56 cases in the country as of March 2, the majority of them arrived from Iran or had been in contact with people who had been there.

Read more:

Coronavirus hits all GCC countries: Iran travel link, figures and measures taken

Saudi Arabia reports first coronavirus case, a Saudi national coming from Iran

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 17:56 - GMT 14:56