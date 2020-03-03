Kuwait has reported no new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said the country's ministry of health on Tuesday.

The health ministry confirmed 56 cases in the country as of March 2, the majority of them arrived from Iran or had been in contact with people who had been there.

The health ministry said on March 1 it will test all travelers coming from Egypt and Syria via all airlines for the coronavirus both upon departure from the two countries and arrival in Kuwait.

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority stopped on February 21 all flights to and from Iran. It also banned entry of travelers coming from Iran.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 11:04 - GMT 08:04