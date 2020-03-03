Qatar’s Dimdex defense exhibition due to be held this month has been cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak spreads throughout the Arabian Gulf and wider Middle East.



There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus in the Arabian Gulf region, mostly in Iran where 66 people have died.



The March 16-18 Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex) was scheduled to take place at the city’s exhibition center DECC.



It was cancelled after consultations with public health officials and the government, according to a statement on its website.



Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 13:10 - GMT 10:10