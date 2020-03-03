Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers said precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus were temporary to ensure the safety of citizens, residents and all visitors who come to the Kingdom to perform Umrah in Mecca or visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

“Measures were taken in order to complement the efforts aimed at providing the utmost protection to the safety of citizens, residents and all those coming to the Kingdom’s territories to perform Umrah, visiting the Prophet’s Mosque or for tourism,” the council said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia’s ministry of health detected on Monday the first coronavirus case, a Saudi national traveling from Iran to the Kingdom through Bahrain.

A spokesman for the health ministry had said on Sunday the Kingdom was fully prepared for any potential cases and had prepared 25 hospitals and 8,000 beds to handle any coronavirus cases that might be detected.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 16:00 - GMT 13:00