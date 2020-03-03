The UAE Education Ministry has announced on Tuesday early start of spring vacation for schools and of distance learning initiative to avoid the spreading of coronavirus, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The Ministry also announced that schools and higher education institutions to close for four weeks, starting on Sunday, WAM reported.
A program for sanitizing educational institutions was also launched.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?