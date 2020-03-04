Bahrain has confirmed its first case of a patient recovering from the coronavirus, Bahrain’s state news agency reported, adding that the citizen who became infected during a recent trip to Iran has been removed from isolation at a treatment center.

“The ministry stated that it was decided to remove the case after conducting laboratory tests and making sure that it is free of the virus, stressing that it will continue to follow the medically recovered case according to the measures taken in this regard, in a manner that preserves the health and safety of everyone,” read BNA’s report citing the island Kingdom’s ministry of health.

Bahrain’s health ministry also confirmed that the recovered citizen became infected with the coronavirus after returning from Iran last month before Iran officially announced the outbreak of the virus in its cities.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 18:41 - GMT 15:41