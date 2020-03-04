Health officials in Dubai in the UAE confirmed on Wednesday a new coronavirus case in a 16-year-old girl who attend an Indian school in the emirate.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said in a statement that it has adopted stringent pro-active precautionary measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all students of the school and their families, adding that “in coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), [the regulator for educational activities in the emirate], have issued instructions for classes in the school to be suspended,” DHA tweeted.

The health authority added that it is working closely with the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and “other authorities and stakeholders to take counter measures against the coronavirus in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations and standards.”

The statement added that the girl contracted the infection from her father who had traveled overseas.

“The parent developed symptoms five days after returning to Dubai. Both the student and family members have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and recovering well. All other family members have also been quarantined.”

“Within the framework of comprehensive preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is conducting tests and monitoring the students, staff and workers of the school that may have interacted with the coronavirus patient,” read the statement.

On Tuesday night, six new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the UAE, state news agency WAM reported citing the country’s health authorities.

Schools closed in the UAE

On Tuesday, the UAE Education Ministry announced that schools and higher education institutions would close for four weeks, starting on Sunday.

The announcement brings forward the spring vacation. The ministry also launched a program for sanitizing educational institutions.

The news is set to cause major disruption to families in the country, following an earlier announcement that nurseries would also be closed.

UAE evacuates Arab nationals from China, to get medical care

The UAE has coordinated the evacuation of 215 Arab nationals from Wuhan City in China, the epicenter of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The 215 evacuees were received at the newly established Emirates Humanitarian City in the UAE, and will undergo medical testing and monitoring to ensure their health and safety, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

