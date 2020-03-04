Kuwait has no new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health in its daily press conference on Wednesday morning.

The health ministry confirmed 56 cases in Kuwait as of March 2, the majority of them arrived from Iran or had been in contact with people who had been there. However, it has not reported any new cases since.

The health ministry said on March 1 it will test all travelers coming from Egypt and Syria via all airlines for the coronavirus both upon departure from the two countries and arrival in Kuwait.

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority stopped on February 21 all flights to and from Iran. It also banned entry of travelers coming from Iran.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Read more:

UAE reports six new coronavirus cases, total up to 27

Coronavirus hits all GCC countries: Iran travel link, figures and measures taken

First Jordanian infected with coronavirus says he is recovering, cautions others

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 10:17 - GMT 07:17