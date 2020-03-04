Sultan Haitham bin Tariq had received Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman who was on a one-day official visit to Muscat.

Both met to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments and issues of common concern, according to a statement from the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabian Prince Khalid bin Salman and his accompanying delegation later left the Sultanate of Oman Wednesday afternoon.

