The Saudi Arabian national who tested positive for coronavirus in the Kingdom is in a stable condition, Saudi Health Minister Tawfig AlRabiah says.

Fifty-one out of the 70 people who came into contact with the man have tested negative and are healthy, the minister said.

Saudi Arabia’s ministry of health detected on Monday the first coronavirus case, a Saudi national traveling from Iran to the Kingdom through Bahrain, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The ministry said the Saudi national did not disclose to the authorities at the Saudi entry point that he had been in Iran recently.

Once he tested positive for the virus, he was placed under quarantine in a hospital and is being provided the necessary medical care in accordance with the approved procedures, the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia will be taking additional measures to restrict citizens and residents from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from entering the Kingdom for 14 days after returning from outside the region due to coronavirus concerns, state news agency SPA reported.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59