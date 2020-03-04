Saudi Arabia confirms on Wednesday it has detected the second case of the novel coronavirus in the Kingdom after a citizen returned from Iran via Bahrain, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said the second person to be infected with the coronavirus, a Saudi male, did not disclose at the Saudi border of his recent visit to Iran.

The ministry added that the Saudi citizen was accompanied by another person who was declared the Kingdom’s first case of the coronavirus just days earlier.

The Ministry had earlier detected on Monday the first coronavirus case in a Saudi national traveling from Iran to the Kingdom through Bahrain.

“The Ministry of Health assures everyone that the situation is currently isolated in a hospital, and it is being dealt with and providing the health service in accordance with the approved health procedures,” the health ministry said in a statement on SPA.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 22:57 - GMT 19:57