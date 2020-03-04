Three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bahrain, according to the Bahrain News Agency, bringing the total number of patients to 50.

Check out our dedicated coronavirus site here.

Bahrain taking precautionary measures

Bahrain has announced several precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including closing schools, a travel ban from Iran.

Bahrain suspended all private and public schools, universities, and nurseries across the kingdom for two weeks from February 25.

Bahrain is testing all citizens and residents who traveled to Iran in February in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 15:57 - GMT 12:57