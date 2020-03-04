The UAE has coordinated the evacuation of 215 Arab nationals from Wuhan City in China, the epicenter of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.
#MohamedbinZayed: I share in the #UAE's commitment to the greater good for humankind as we evacuate foreign nationals in #Hubei. They will receive the best medical care before they return home.We thank the Chinese government for its assistance#WamNews pic.twitter.com/OEXfEVqjKE— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 4, 2020
A special aircraft carrying the individuals from Wuhan was equipped with HEPA cabin air filtrations systems, medical supplies and equipment necessary to carry out the evacuation procedure, along with medical response teams and cabin crew trained to carry out the evacuation.
The Emirates Humanitarian City has been set up as per the highest of standards to facilitate high-quality care for individuals admitted, ensuring their privacy and dignity are maintained throughout their stay.
Individuals will undergo a 14-day quarantine period during which they will undertake the necessary medical and laboratory tests, and be monitored to ensure their health and safety.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the UAE Embassy in China have coordinated with the embassies of the countries concerned to organize the evacuation process as part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to enhance cooperation with the Chinese government to contain the spread of the virus.
