The UAE has coordinated the evacuation of 215 Arab nationals from Wuhan City in China, the epicenter of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The 215 evacuees were received at the newly established Emirates Humanitarian City in the UAE, and will undergo medical testing and monitoring to ensure their health and safety, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The move follows the directives of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to establish a healthcare facility that will provide the individuals hailing fromm neighboring Arab countries with the necessary monitoring and preventative medical care following their evacuation from Wuhan City.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted: “I share in the UAE’s commitment to the greater good for humankind as we evacuate foreign nationals in Hubei. They will receive the best medical care before they return home.We thank the Chinese government for its assistance.”

A special aircraft carrying the individuals from Wuhan was equipped with HEPA cabin air filtrations systems, medical supplies and equipment necessary to carry out the evacuation procedure, along with medical response teams and cabin crew trained to carry out the evacuation.

Arab ambassadors from Egypt, Yemen, Sudan, and Iraq praised the UAE’s humanitarian initiative to evacuate citizens of friendly countries from the Chinese city of Wuhan.





The Emirates Humanitarian City has been set up as per the highest of standards to facilitate high-quality care for individuals admitted, ensuring their privacy and dignity are maintained throughout their stay.



Individuals will undergo a 14-day quarantine period during which they will undertake the necessary medical and laboratory tests, and be monitored to ensure their health and safety.



The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the UAE Embassy in China have coordinated with the embassies of the countries concerned to organize the evacuation process as part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to enhance cooperation with the Chinese government to contain the spread of the virus.

