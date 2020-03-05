Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has asked teachers and school staff to stay in schools over the next two weeks, the new spring holiday, a spokesperson for ADEK told Al Arabiya English.

Teachers have been asked to remain in the UAE for the duration of the two-week holiday. Spring holiday was meant to begin on March 29, but now the holiday will begin on Sunday as education authorities attempt to contain the coronavirus. A distance learning initiative is being put in place while schools are closed.

“During the spring break we are asking teachers and school staff to stay in the UAE… But it has been left to the discretion of the principals on how they want to manage their staff and whether they want to give them flexible time or so on,” the spokesperson for ADEK said.

The spokesperson went on to say that teachers are “critical” to ensuring the effective roll out of the distance learning initiative.

“We are working with the schools and our partners to ensure that everybody is equipped… We want e-learning to roll out as smoothly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“Teachers are very important to the successful implementation of these measures,” the spokesperson concluded.

The distance learning initiative is the UAE Ministry of Education’s name for the process of students learning from home while their schools are closed.

The country’s health ministry has called on citizens and residents who have recently returned from time abroad to check up on their health and asked them if they have been exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the UAE announced that six new cases of the coronavirus had been detected bringing the total number of cases in the country up to 27.

There are over 95,000 cases reported worldwide, with over 3,200 fatalities reported. Although there has been a slowdown of infections in China, the origin point of the virus, several global hotspots remain, including Iran, South Korea, and Italy.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 16:14 - GMT 13:14