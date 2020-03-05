The United Arab Emirates called on its citizens and residents Thursday to avoid unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, the official WAM news agency reported.

Citizens and residents returning to the country will undergo medical screenings by authorized specialists upon arrival in the UAE. Travelers may then be placed in a home quarantine pending their coronavirus test results, according to WAM.

In the event a person tests positive for the virus, precautionary measures will be taken and they will be immediately placed in a medical quarantine in the designated health facilities.

There have been 27 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE as of Tuesday. The Ministry of Health confirmed the cases are being monitored and all individuals are in stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 09:35 - GMT 06:35