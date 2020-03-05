Bahrain’s ministry of health announced on Thursday the discharge of two coronavirus patients from quarantine, bringing the total of discharged individuals who completed the preventative mandatory 14-day quarantine period to 26 individuals.

The two individuals are Bahraini nationals, a female arriving from Iran, and a male arriving from China. Both tested negative for the Coronavirus before being discharged.

Earlier in the day, the ministry of health announced the recovery of three coronavirus patients.

Bahrain taking precautionary measures

Bahrain has announced several precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including closing schools, a travel ban from Iran.

Bahrain suspended all private and public schools, universities, and nurseries across the kingdom for two weeks from February 25.

Bahrain is testing all citizens and residents who traveled to Iran in February in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

The Kingdom’s health ministry also provided a hotline for those who have been to Iran during February to schedule test appointments, noting that all citizens and residents must comply with the implementation of all instructions and preventative measures issued by the ministry to ensure the safety of everyone, state news agency BNA reported.

