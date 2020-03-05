Dubai police said on Thursday it has equipped all travel entry and exit points in the emirate with thermal scanning equipment to detect any traveler whose temperature is above the normal range, as part of its efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

There have been 28 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE as of Wednesday. The Ministry of Health confirmed the cases are being monitored and all individuals are in stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required.

Read: Avoid travel UAE tells citizens, residents

“All travel outlets have been provided with thermal scanning devices to detect any instances of travelers with high temperatures. All those entering – either temporarily such as transit passengers who will continue on to other destinations or travelers coming to the country through Dubai – will be examined by those devices to ensure they are fever-free,” said General Abdullah Khalifa al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Head of the Crisis and Disaster Management Team, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Part of the procedures and mechanisms being carried out at #Dubai maritime ports to protect the community from the new coronavirus, COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/5Nv5yDB089 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 5, 2020

Al-Marri added that there will be extra medical procedures for travelers coming from coronavirus-affected countries including: “Taking swabs for laboratory testing and requiring them to fill out forms to collect their medical information… Those procedures add two to three additional hours to their travel time.”

Check out our dedicated coronavirus site here.

Once the tests come back negative, travelers will be able to carry on with their travel plans and will be allowed to enter the country.

However, the medical authorities may still contact them later on in case it was determined they need to undergo more medical procedures which could include reporting to a medical facility or self-quarantine at home until further notice.

Read more:

Due to coronavirus, Dubai requests all sports activities be postponed

Coronavirus shuts schools in UAE, all you need to know about studying from home

UAE stops military drills due to coronavirus until further notice

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 21:16 - GMT 18:16