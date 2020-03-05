Kuwait’s health minister announced the first recovery of a coronavirus case on Thursday, the official KUNA news agency reported

Tests showed the 34-year-old patient is no longer infected with the virus, Health Minister Basel Hamoud Al-Hamadsaid in a statement carried by KUNA.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The minister confirmed the recovered patient will undergo further tests for confirmation before his expected release from the hospital tomorrow.

Kuwait confirmed two new coronavirus cases on earlier in the day bringing the total to 58 in the country.

Read more:

Majority of Kuwait coronavirus cases arrived from Iran

Kuwait stops flights to and from Iran

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47