Kuwait confirmed two new coronavirus cases on Thursday bringing the total to 58 in the country.

Two Kuwaiti women in their 70s who have pre-existing chronic diseases were placed in the intensive care unit, the health ministry said in a statement. Both patients are suffering from acute pneumonia. One is in critical conditions and the other is stable.



All other known cases are in stable conditions.

Majority of cases arrived from Iran

Most of the confirmed coronavirus cases arrived from Iran or had been in contact with people who had been to the Islamic Republic, according to the health ministry.

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority stopped on February 21 all flights to and from Iran. It also banned entry of travelers coming from Iran.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 11:27 - GMT 08:27