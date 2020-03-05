A college in Oman reported on Thursday that it was suspended all classes for two weeks after one of its students caught coronavirus.

The College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) in Oman’s capital Muscat issued a statement on Thursday saying that one of if its students had been detected with the covid-19 coronavirus on Wednesday evening. The incident is the first case of a school closing over coronavirus in Oman, and the country’s fifteenth case of coronavirus.

“In this regard, CBFS Management has decided to suspend all academic classes, activities and events for a period of two weeks, starting from Thursday, March 5, 2020 until March 19, 2020.

The opening section of the statement from College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS). (Supplied)

More than 2,300 people in Oman have been placed under quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to media reports citing a health ministry official.

On Monday, Oman implemented a travel ban on all visitors from countries where the coronavirus has spread, the foreign ministry said in a tweet.

“The concerned authorities stated that due to the rise rate of coronavirus infection in some countries, visitors to the Sultanate from countries where the coronavirus has spread will be banned from entering the country through all air, sea and land entry ports, as a precautionary measure,” the ministry said.

