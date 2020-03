Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz met with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Thursday in Riyadh, the official SPA news agency reported.

King Salman and Raab discussed and reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as ways of enhancing those relationships, according to SPA, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern.



Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 13:52 - GMT 10:52