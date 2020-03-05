Saudi Arabia confirms a female citizen recently infected with the coronavirus has recovered, according to the Kingdom’s health ministry, adding that she was part of a group of nationals detected with the disease in Bahrain.

The Kingdom on Thursday said three new cases of patients infected with the new novel coronavirus were detected, according to health ministry officials.

One of the patients carrying the coronavirus arrived to the Kingdom came from Iran via Kuwait. Authorities said the person also went on to infect his wife.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 17:06 - GMT 14:06