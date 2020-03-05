The UAE has postponed military drills in the country due to coronavirus concerns, according to a statement from the UAE National Service and Reserve authority.

The announcement applies both to full-time service members and to reserve forces. Primary training, specialized training, and refresher courses will all be stopped until further notice, according to the statement. However, everyday activities are set to continue.

The decision is the latest measure in the UAE to combat the spread of coronavirus. The country has also moved to shut down schools for four weeks starting Sunday, canceled flights to Iran, and postponed cultural and sports events in the country.

On Thursday, the UAE advised against all unnecessary travel.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 12:37 - GMT 09:37