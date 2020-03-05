The UAE unveiled on Wednesday a coronavirus quarantine site called the Emirates Humanitarian City in the capital Abu Dhabi, equipped to receive evacuees from Hubei province in China – the epicenter of COVID-19.SHOW MORE
