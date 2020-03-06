Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tweeted on Friday that he had discussed cooperation in fighting the new coronavirus with US billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.



Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates federation, which has reported at least 27 coronavirus cases.



“My good friend @BillGates and I discussed over a call the importance of enhancing cooperation between multilateral institutions and private entities in the global fight against all diseases and COVID19 in particular,” the Crown Prince tweeted. “We have been and will remain strong partners in this effort.”



