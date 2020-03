Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah conveyed on Friday Kuwait’s empathy to Iran’s situation in the face of coronavirus, during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The minister also conveyed Kuwait’s Emir’s “directives to stand by Iran in this difficult health situation, as well as providing all that is needed to help limit the spread of the virus,” state news agency KUNA reported citing a foreign ministry statement.

Iran confirmed on Friday a total of 4,747 cases of coronavirus in the country and the official death toll stood at 124. The country has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, with the highest death toll outside of China.

This has pushed several countries to suspend flights and most of its neighbors to close their borders, especially after several neighboring countries started registering coronavirus cases relating to travel from Iran.

