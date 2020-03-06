Qatar’s ministry of health reported on Friday three new coronavirus cases in individuals who had returned from Iran recently, bringing the total number of infections detected in the country to 11.

The ministry said the three individuals were a family, two Qatari citizens and another from a different nationality.

Click here for our dedicated coronavirus site.

“The three new cases were admitted to the Communicable Diseases Center under complete isolation and all are in stable conditions,” the ministry added in its statement.

The ministry confirmed that “the infected cases have not had contact with community members since their arrival, and indicators of disease outbreaks in Qatar remain low.”

Read more:

Qatar bans entry of visitors from Egypt via intermediate points over coronavirus

Qatar says to evacuate its citizens and Kuwait’s from Iran due to coronavirus

Coronavirus hits all GCC countries: Iran travel link, figures and measures taken

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 19:04 - GMT 16:04