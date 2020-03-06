The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority denied on Thursday imposing a ban on the entry of travelers coming from Egypt amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

“The General Civil Aviation Authority denies social media reports about banning entry of arrivals from Egypt to the country and describes such reports as false and misleading,” the authority said on Twitter.

There are 29 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE as of Thursday. The Ministry of Health confirmed the cases are being monitored, all individuals are in stable condition and are receiving all necessary medical care required.

Earlier in the day, the UAE called on its citizens and residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported.

Citizens and residents returning to the country will undergo medical screenings by authorized specialists upon arrival in the UAE. Travelers may then be placed in a home quarantine pending their coronavirus test results.

