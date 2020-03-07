Bahrain has detected six new cases of the coronavirus in patients on Saturday, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus to 62.

According to the island Kingdom’s health ministry, all six of the new patients were transferred to a specialized medical center for isolation and treatment.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health recently announced the recovery of four people from the coronavirus.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 13:36 - GMT 10:36