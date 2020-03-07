At least 128 Saudi Arabian citizens disclosed their recent travels to Iran, according to the health ministry’s statement on Saturday.

Out of the 128 people, 26 Saudi nationals are currently in the Kingdom, while another 95 are in Iran. The remaining 7 are in other countries, according to the ministry.

The Kingdom on Friday called on citizens to declare visits to Iran in the past 14 days, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Civil Aviation.

The ministry thanked those who disclosed their recent travels to Iran and urged all others to come forward before the end of the day Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed five cases as of Friday.

Iran has confirmed 124 deaths due to the virus and 4,747 infections, the highest numbers in the region.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 13:35 - GMT 10:35