Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the suspension of all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India and Sri Lanka for a week starting Saturday, as well as banning the entry of anyone who has been in those seven counties in the last two weeks.

The aviation authority said it issued a circular to all airline companies operating at Kuwait International Airport ordering the suspension of all flights to and from the seven countries.

Passengers who had layovers or stops in any of the seven countries at some point in their journey within the last two weeks, will also be banned from entering Kuwait even if they have valid residency permits or visas.

However, Kuwaiti nationals coming from those countries will be allowed to enter, provided they are quarantined.

Kuwait had previously banned travel to and from China, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, Italy, Singapore, Japan and Iraq.

The ministry of health reported 58 coronavirus cases in the country as of Friday.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 03:20 - GMT 00:20