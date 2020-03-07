The Kuwait Health Ministry said 104 Kuwaiti nationals arrived in the country from the Iraqi city of Najaf Saturday amid the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency KUNA reported.



All traveler were screened at the airport before being taken by bus to a designated resort for quarantine.



On Friday, Kuwait suspended all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka for one week as a precautionary measure.

Exceptions would be made for Kuwaiti nationals coming from any of those countries if they agree to be submitted to quarantine procedures, according to the Kuwaiti civil aviation directorate.



Kuwait has confirmed a total of 61 coronavirus cases as of Saturday.



