Kuwait has detected three new cases of the coronavirus linked to patients who recently traveled to Iran, according to a health ministry statement, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 61 as of Saturday.

A day earlier, Kuwait said it will be suspending all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka for a week starting on Saturday.

The country said it an exception would be made for Kuwaitis coming from the seven countries provided that they are submitted to quarantine procedures, according to the Kuwaiti civil aviation directorate.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 13:14 - GMT 10:14