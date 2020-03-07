Saudi Arabia confirmed two new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the Kingdom to seven, according to a statement by the health minsitry.

The two newly detected cases are female Saudi citizens who arrived from Iran via Bahrain, and the other from Iraq’s Najaf through the United Arab Emirates.

The ministry said both women did not declare their recent travels to Iran and Iraq upon arriving in the Kingdom.



Saudi Arabia on Friday called on citizens to declare visits to Iran in the past 14 days, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Civil Aviation.

At least 128 people disclosed their recent travels to Iran as of Saturday.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 15:33 - GMT 12:33