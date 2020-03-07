The United Arab Emirates’ health ministry confirmed early Saturday 15 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 45, state news agency WAM reported.

The ministry said it had detected 13 new cases of the virus through early reporting by individuals of various nationalities, including one from Thailand, China, Morocco, India, two people from Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Iran, and three people from the UAE, all coming from abroad.

Two more were detected through “active investigation by the authorities and were identified by examining those who were in contact with coronavirus patients discovered at the cycling event, the UAE Tour.”

The ministry also announced the recovery of two coronavirus cases from the group of Chinese patients who were receiving medical care in state hospitals, a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child. That marked the recovery of the first family diagnosed with the virus in the country, bringing the total number of recovered patients to seven people.

