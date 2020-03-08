Residents of the United Arab Emirates should “avoid direct contact with others, in particular cheek and nose greetings, shaking hands, kissing and hugging” in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

For your safety, avoid direct contact with others, in particular cheek and nose greetings, shaking hands, kissing and hugging#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/E2FMrOKtNz — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 6, 2020

The ministry confirmed on Saturday 15 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of those infected in the country to 45.

The tip comes days after the Ministry of Education announced the early start of spring vacation for schools and universities and the launch of a distance learning initiative to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Schools and higher educational institutions will be closed for four weeks starting Sunday.

Read more:

UAE confirms 15 new coronavirus cases bringing total up to 45

UAE schools to close for four weeks starting from Sunday due to coronavirus

Globally, countries have advised their citizens to avoid public spaces and direct contact with others per recommendations from the World Health Organization.

Several countries in the Arabian Gulf region have been hit with the virus, with Iran at the epicenter.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 09:23 - GMT 06:23