The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said early Sunday it carried out an operation against Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Salif, state news agency SPA reported.

“The targeted locations were used by the Iran-backed Houthi militias to assemble and launch booby-trapped remote-controlled boats and sea mines,” said Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

“These sites are used to carry out attacks and terrorist operations that threaten shipping lines and international trade in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the southern Red Sea,” He added.

Al-Maliki also noted that “the Houthi militias uses the Hodeidah Governorate as base to launch ballistic missiles, drones, booby-trapped remote-operated boats, as well as the random deployment of sea mines in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah.”

The coalition had called on civilians to stay away from the targeted sites and asserted that the military operation was conducted in a way that follows international humanitarian law and that it took the necessary precautionary measures.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 01:18 - GMT 22:18